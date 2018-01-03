MegaMillions, Powerball Jackpots over $400M

The jackpot for two Multi-State lottery games have reached high amounts, raising the stakes for those who play them.

The Powerball and Mega Millions are both sitting at a Jackpot over 400 Million Dollars. While neither of these are record breaking, they are raising tension and people are going out of their way to purchase tickets.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in nearly 300 Million, but that doesn’t stop players from hoping for the life changing jackpot.

Local Gas Stations and Stores like the PBS Party Store in Cadillac has had increased foot traffic due to the amount of people coming in just to buy their tickets.

Drawings happen Wednesdays for Powerball and Fridays for Mega Millions so be sure to pick up your tickets.