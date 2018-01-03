Manistee Approves Ordinance Opening Path for Medical Marijuana Facilities

The City of Manistee has approved an ordinance that paves the way for medical marijuana facilities to move in.

The City Council voted unanimously to pass the Police Powers ordinance, which follows the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Act.

City manager Thad Taylor says the ordinance allows grow facilities, processing facilities, transporters, and safety compliance licenses.

The one license the city council made clear they did not want to approve was for provisioning centers, better known as dispensaries.

At least two proposed locations are being explored by the city zoning commission.

One in the Old Manistee Iron Works Building on River St. and another in an industrial park near Washington St.

The Zoning Commission still has to vote on the ordinance, which could take until March.

From there, it would head to the City Council for approval.

Taylor says the centers would create several jobs in the area depending on how many licenses are approved.

The city’s ordinance allowing the facilities will take effect on the 12th, but any operations will still need approval from the state.