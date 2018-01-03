Michigan Senate Candidate Withdraws

One of the people campaigning for one of Michigan’s Senate seats in the 2018 elections has announced their withdrawal from the race.

Former Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court Bob Young announced the withdrawal on Wednesday.

Young served on the court from 1999 to 2017.

He had announced his intention to run against Debbie Stabenow for the seat in June of this year.

However now he says that he and his team have decided to retire from the race due to financial concerns.

He thanks the people who supported him during his campaign.