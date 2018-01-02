DNR Announces Dates, Allocation of 2018 Lake Sturgeon Season on Black Lake

Those looking forward to trying to catch a Lake Sturgeon can start planning for the 2018 season, as the DNR announced the start of the 2018 season on Tuesday.

This year’s Lake Sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County will start on Saturday, February 3rd.

The total allocation of fish from Black Lake for 2018 is seven fish.

However, to prevent the over harvest of the fish, the DNR will end the season once the sixth fish is caught, or if five fish are caught in one day.

Anglers will be able to be on the ice from 8am to 2pm each day.

You must register to be able to participate in the lake sturgeon season.

Registration opens on Friday Feb. 2nd at the DNR Station near Onaway, or anglers can register each day at the DNR’s trailer near Black Lake.

The Lake Sturgeon are one of Michigan’s most historic fish species.

Due to commercial fishing and loss of habitat the species declined throughout the 1800’s and 1900’s.

Today the species is recognized as being threatened and efforts are underway to restore the species.

Current sightings and research say the Lake Sturgeon does appear to be on the rebound in the Great Lakes region, but they are still threatened.