Police in Isabella County Search for Man Accused of Stealing Clothes from Dryer

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 2, 2018
Police in Isabella County are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says they would like the talk to the man seen in this photo about several clothes that were stolen from a community dryer at an apartment complex.

The theft happened on December 27th before 8 o’clock.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 6′ tall with a medium build.

He has dark hair and a tattoo on the side of his neck.

He was wearing a grey quilted Northface coat, dark shoes with white soles, dark grey pants, and a navy blue winter hat.

Deputies also say he may have driving a white car, possibly a Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ICSO at 989.772.5911.

