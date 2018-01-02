Police in Isabella County Search for Man Accused of Stealing Clothes from Dryer

Police in Isabella County are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says they would like the talk to the man seen in this photo about several clothes that were stolen from a community dryer at an apartment complex.

The theft happened on December 27th before 8 o’clock.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 6′ tall with a medium build.

He has dark hair and a tattoo on the side of his neck.

He was wearing a grey quilted Northface coat, dark shoes with white soles, dark grey pants, and a navy blue winter hat.

Deputies also say he may have driving a white car, possibly a Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ICSO at 989.772.5911.