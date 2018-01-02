Drunk Driver Arrested in Leelanau County after getting Stuck in Snowbank

A driver was arrested after his vehicle was found in a snowbank.

On Monday deputies responded to West MacFarlane Road, east of South Plowman Road around 7:30 in the morning.

They were told there was a bluish/grey Honda stuck in the snowbank.

On scene witnesses told deputies that the Honda was stuck in the snowbank while in reverse and the driver was behind the wheel passed out.

Glen Lake Fire and Rescue had also responded and were talking to the driver in the ambulance.

The driver was identified as a 28-year-old man from Traverse City.

He reportedly told deputies that it was his girlfriend that had driven the vehicle into the snowbank, even though she was in Grawn at the time.

Deputies say the driver showed signs of being highly intoxicated and refused to cooperate with them.

He was arrested and lodged in the Leelanau County jail under suspicion of drunk driving and for driving on a suspended license.

Deputies say he had nine prior driving on a suspended license convictions.