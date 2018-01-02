Good Samaritan, Driver, Arrested for Drunk Driving on New Years Eve

A good samaritan who stopped to help a woman after a rollover crash was arrested for drunk driving along with the woman.

It happened New Year’s Eve around 8:30 at night.

Troopers were called to a rollover accident at Larks Lake Road and Robinson Rd in Emmet County’s Center Township.

Once on scene troopers found the vehicle, but no sign of the driver.

While waiting for a wrecker, a vehicle pulled up and the driver, a 54-year-old man from Pellston, went up to the troopers and told them they were probably wondering where the driver of the rolled car was.

He told the troopers that he had stopped and helped her and her dog out of the vehicle and took them to a home in Cross Village.

While speaking with the man, troopers determined that he was intoxicated and he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Troopers followed up at the address the man gave and found the driver of the rolled car, a 38-year-old woman from Alanson.

Troopers say she also showed signs of being intoxicated.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a high BAC, troopers say her’s was two and a half times the legal amount.

Both drivers were lodged in the Emmet County Jail.