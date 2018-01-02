Two Men Arrested for Stealing from Vehicle in Grand Traverse County

Two men were arrested for theft in Grand Traverse County.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Village Glen Apartments.

That’s where deputies say the two men stole money and a cell phone from a parked vehicle.

The vehicle’s owner had stopped briefly at the apartment complex.

When they returned to their vehicle they saw someone going through the interior.

Deputies investigated and with evidence from the scene they tracked the suspects to a nearby home off LaFranier Road.

A search warrant was granted and the two men were arrested.

One suspect, a 24-year-old, was arrested for larceny from a vehicle.

The other suspect, a 27-year-old, was arrested on outstanding warrants, larceny from a vehicle, and obstruction.