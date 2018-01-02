Slick Roads Lead to Many Crashes, Including One Where Car Nearly Hits Home

Slick roads caused many crashes across the region Tuesday.

Roads across the area were slick from Tuesday morning’s light dusting of snow.

Combined with the sunshine, this lead to a slushy road surface that already had ice in several areas.

This caused numerous crashes, including this one that happened in front of our studio in Cadillac.

Around 10:30 in the morning on Tuesday traffic was backed up on 13th Street as crews responded to the two vehicle accident.

No one was injured, but wreckers were called to clear the vehicles.

Cadillac Police say the pickup truck lost control and slid off the road.

The car did as well, nearly hitting a home at 4th Avenue.

There were numerous other crashes, including rollovers due to the slick roads.

Drivers should slow down and remember to drive for the conditions.