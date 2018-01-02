Person Of The Week: Cathy Best

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman who’s been caring for seniors in Cadillac for many years.

Cathy Best is a coordinator at Harborview Apartments and is active in many other local organizations.

She is always going above and beyond for the senior citizens as well as people with disabilities.

Best is a trained social worker and enjoys helping the elderly keep their independence.

For reaching out and caring for the elderly, Cathy Best is this week’s Person of the Week.

