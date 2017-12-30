Truck Crashes, Spills Load of Logs in Cheboygan County

Traffic was slowed on a portion of I-75 North Friday after a semi crashed and lost its load.

The crash happened 9:45 Friday morning on I-75 North near mile marker 306 in Cheboygan County’s Ellis Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the report of a tractor trailer hauling a load of logs that ran off the roadway.

An investigation revealed 57 year-old Ken Palmer from Wolverine was driving the semi north bound on I-75 when he veered left and ran off the roadway into the median up against the trees.

The load of logs was dislodged from the trailer.

Palmer was taken to McLaren in Petoskey for minor injuries.

The passing lane of I-75 was closed until 3:15 Friday afternoon while the accident was being investigated and the logs were transferred to another trailer.

The accident is still under investigation.