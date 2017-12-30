Elderly Woman Killed in Traverse City House Fire

An elderly woman was killed after a fire burned her home in Traverse City.

At 11:20 Friday night, crews responded to 1901 East Front Street for the report of a fully involved house fire, where flames were reported to be coming from the roof.

The Traverse City Fire Department was able to get inside the home and retrieve the woman inside.

But by that time, she had already succumbed to what is initially believed to be smoke inhalation and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim was identified as 91 year-old Jacqueline Ann VanDusen.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

An autopsy of VanDusen is scheduled for Sunday at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

The fire remains under investigation.