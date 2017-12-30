Woman Killed, Another Injured After Crash in Kalkaska County

A woman is dead following a crash in Kalkaska County.

At around 12:20 Friday afternoon, crews responded to a crash on US-131 south of Maple Drive in Kalkaska Township.

Witnesses say the driver was north on US-131 when she lost control, crossed both lanes, left the roadway, became airborne, and struck a large tree.

The driver, 61 year old Josephine McLaughlin of Mio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lone passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for advanced medical care.

Troopers say McLaughlin was driving too fast for road conditions, contributing to the crash.

The MSP is continuing the investigation into the crash and ask any witnesses to contact the Houghton Lake Post at 989-422- 5101.