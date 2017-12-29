Michigan Minimum Wage Goes Up on Monday

Employees who are paid at the minimum wage will see an increase in their paychecks in the new year, if they haven’t already.

That’s because the final scheduled increase of the Michigan minimum hourly wage will go up on January 1st.

In 2014 the Workforce Opportunity Wage Act went into effect, and from 2014 to 2018 the law would gradually increase the minimum wage from $7.40 to $9.25 an hour.

The first raise was in September of 2014 and then each January of 2016, 2017, and 2018.

And for all following years, the state treasurer will adjust the minimum wage by an amount determined by the consumer price index and the unemployment rate.

Those future increases would likewise be implemented in the following January.