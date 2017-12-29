Grand Traverse Rural Fire Chief Announces Retirement

The Chief of the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department is stepping down.

On Friday GT Rural Fire announced that Chief Theo Weber is retiring.

Chief Theo became a member of the city of Frankfort Fire Department in 1990, and in ’95 he was hired by the City of Traverse City Fire Department.

He held several positions while with the City, including being a paramedic, a training officer, and the Director of the Bay Area technical Rescue Team.

And in 2013 he was hired to be the chief of the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department.

Now he’s stepping down from that position.

Chief Theo is retiring shortly before Grand Traverse Rural Fire will cease to be, the Fire Board voted earlier this year to officially dissolve Rural on March 31st of 2018.