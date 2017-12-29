Driver Arrested on Outstanding Warrant after Getting Stuck in Leelanau County

A driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant after getting their car stuck in Leelanau County.

It happened on Thursday shortly after 9 in the morning on South Lake Leelanau Drive, just south of O’Brien Road.

Deputies were told there was a vehicle off the road and into the ditch at that location.

On arrival they found a Ford off the road and Bingham Towing was already on scene attempting to help the driver.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old woman from Traverse City.

She was found to driving on a suspended license and was wanted on a state wide warrant out of Otsego County for child support.

She was arrested on the warrant and lodged in the Leelanau County.

A report on the suspended license charge is being sent to the county prosecutor for review.