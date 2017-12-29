Woman Injured in Snowmobile Crash in Wexford County

A woman was injured after crashing her snowmobile in Wexford County.

The accident happened on Trail 37 near Trail 6 in Henderson Township.

Deputies were called to the Lost Pines Lodge for the report of a snowmobile crash.

Their investigation found that 29-year-old Amanda Cox was on Trail 37 about a half mile south of Lost Pines Lodge when she failed to make it around a curve in the trail.

Her sled went off the trail and hit a tree, throwing Cox from the snowmobile.

Another rider who was with Cox was able to get her to the Lodge and call Wexford Dispatch.

She was taken to Traverse City Munson for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.