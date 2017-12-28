Downstate Police Warn of Counterfeit Bills being Used for Payment of Online Marketplace Items

Downstate police are reporting an increase in reports of counterfeit money being used.

They’re asking people to be on the lookout for them.

Since the beginning of this month the Grand Rapids Police report seven incidents of counterfeit money.

Two of the cases involved people using the fake bills to buy items from the Facebook marketplace.

The bills are typically counterfeit $50s or $100s, however some are $20s.

A few of the bills have even been marked as “Motion Picture Use Only” as seen here.

The police would like to remind people to be aware of the possibility of counterfeit money.

Before accepting payment when selling things you should check bills for their authenticity.

And if you’re selling items through these online marketplaces, GRPD offers some tips to help make sure counterfeit bills are not used.

Those include always meeting in a public place, check any currency carefully for the security features, and if possible, use electronic payment methods such as PayPal instead of accepting cash.

And if you are presented with counterfeit money, avoid a direct confrontation and call 911.

As a witness you are the best resource for police to get information from about the suspect.

Take note of the suspect’s description, vehicle, direction of travel. That information can help police locate the suspect.