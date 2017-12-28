Second Man Charged in Connection with Gladwin County Shooting

A second man has been charged related to the shooting death of a Gladwin County man.

The shooting happened on Hay Road north of Highwood Road in Gladwin County’s Hay Township around 7:30 Friday night.

On scene deputies found a 21-year-old man who was later identified as the shooter and another man who was deceased and laying at the end of a driveway.

Deputies investigated and say there was some kind of discrepancy between the two that escalated to the shooting.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Blake Vansnepson.

A 21-year-old had already been arrested and charged with open murder.

Now 24-year-old Domminick Harmon has also been charged in relation to the shooting.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Harmon obstructed or lied to officers during the investigation of the murder.

He also faces charges from an unrelated larceny in Gladwin County.