New Details Released about Tanker Crash in Grand Traverse County

We have an update to the story we brought to you earlier this week about the tanker crash Christmas Eve in Grand Traverse County.

The crash happened Sunday night around 9pm on Beitner Road.

The sheriff’s office now says the driver of a SUV crossed over the centerline that night and hit the tanker truck head-on.

Both vehicles were traveling slow for the icy conditions.

The driver of the SUV, a 45-year-old woman from Grawn, suffered broken bones in the crash and was taken to Munson for treatment.

A passenger in the vehicle was treated and the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Alma took himself to the hospital for evaluation.

The tanker had a full load of fuel and the collision caused the tank to begin to leak.

The sheriff’s office says a considerable amount of fuel leaked, though the leaks did not catch fire, they did create a hazmat situation.

The Traverse City Fire Department assisted Blair Township with the clean up.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV could have been under the influence of something when the crash occurred.

A blood draw was performed and they are waiting for toxicology reports before determining if there is to be any citations issued.