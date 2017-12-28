Pedestrian Hit in Grand Traverse County Identified
A pedestrian is dead and a road was closed this morning in Grand Traverse County.
Around 6:20 Thursday morning deputies responded to a vehicle/pedestrian crash on M-72 West, near Gray Road.
The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Mary Teresa Cavanaugh of Traverse City.
Deputies say Cavanaugh was laying on the ground in the road when an eastbound vehicle hit her.
The vehicle was driven by a 53-year-old man from Maple City, he was not injured in the crash.
An autopsy has been scheduled to take place in Kalamazoo.
The Sheriff’s Office closed the eastbound lanes of M-72 West at Gray Road while crews investigated.
The roadway was reopened to traffic shortly before 10am.
The crash remains under investigation.