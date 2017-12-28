ALERT |Intermittent Signal Outages Due to Weather

Pedestrian Hit in Grand Traverse County Identified

POSTED December 28, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A pedestrian is dead and a road was closed this morning in Grand Traverse County.

Around 6:20 Thursday morning deputies responded to a vehicle/pedestrian crash on M-72 West, near Gray Road.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Mary Teresa Cavanaugh of Traverse City.

Deputies say Cavanaugh was laying on the ground in the road when an eastbound vehicle hit her.

The vehicle was driven by a 53-year-old man from Maple City, he was not injured in the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place in Kalamazoo.

The Sheriff’s Office closed the eastbound lanes of M-72 West at Gray Road while crews investigated.

The roadway was reopened to traffic shortly before 10am.

The crash remains under investigation.

