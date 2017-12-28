Coast Guard Works to Free Vessels Stuck in Ice

The Coast Guard worked to free two vessels on the St Mary’s River Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay, seen in this file photo, worked to free the Walter J. McCarthy from the ice in the up-bound Middle Neebish Channel of the St. Marys River Thursday.

A second vessel was also stuck in the ice near Sawmill Point.

After freeing the McCarthy the Biscayne Bay was to break out this second vessel.



The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley, seen in this file footage working with the US’s Bristol Bay, arrived around noon to assist with the ice breaking operations.

With the ships stuck in the ice, both up-bound and down-bound transits were restricted.

A total of nine vessels were waiting to move through the St. Marys River while the ships were stuck.