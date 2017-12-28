Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Grand Traverse County

A pedestrian is dead and a road was closed this morning in Grand Traverse County.

Around 6:20 this morning deputies responded to a vehicle/pedestrian crash on M-72 West, near Gray Road.

Preliminary investigation found that a pedestrian was on the ground in the road when an eastbound vehicle hit them.

The Sheriff’s Office closed the eastbound lanes of M-72 West at Gray Road while crews investigated.

The roadway was reopened to traffic shortly before 10am.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing more on the victim until family can be notified.