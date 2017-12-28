Fire Causes Minor Damage to Timbers Restaurant in Cadillac

Fire crews responded to a popular restaurant in Cadillac last night.

Sometime around 10 o’clock last night, the Selma Township Fire Department responded to the Timber’s Restaurant on M-115 for the report of a fire.

At the time, there were people in the building who called 911.

The fire was quickly extinguished once crews arrived on scene.

According to Timber’s, the cause of the fire was electrical.

There was minimal damage to the interior, some minor external damage, and the restaurant opened at its normal time today.