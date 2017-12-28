Driver Crashes After Sliding Through Intersection in Leelanau County

A driver was ticketed after crashing his car in Leelanau County.

Just before 8:30 Wednesday night, deputies responded to the intersection of West Glenmere Road and South Benzonia Trail in Empire Township for the report of a single vehicle crash.

Once on scene, deputies found a 2018 Porsche off the north side of the intersection between the homes located there.

The driver, a 25 year old man from Royal Oak, told deputies he did not realize the hill coming northbound was as steep as it was and, due to the slippery road surface, he was unable to stop for the signed intersection.

The Porsche traveled through the intersection and was able to avoid nearby homes, but did strike a utility pole.

The driver was issued a citation for violation of the basic speed law.