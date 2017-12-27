DTE Convoy Heads to Puerto Rico to Assist with Power Restoration Efforts

Crews from DTE are headed to Puerto Rico to assist with to assist with restoring power on the island.

When Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico earlier this year it left many of the island’s residents without power.

Many are still waiting for restoration even now.

Last month the Puerto Rican Power Authority asked for mutual assistance to help with the restoration efforts.

The convoy of trucks left Wednesday morning from Detroit and are headed to the island on a trip that takes two weeks and sees them taking a boat to Puerto Rico.

Ana Medina, a manager for DTE Energy’s Distribution Operations, who is from Puerto Rico says helping the island hits a little close to home for her.

Once the trucks arrive, a team of 80 DTE personnel will start their 30-day rotation on the island.

DTE has committed to 60-days of assistance, once that first crew is done a second crew will take over in February.