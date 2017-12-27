Police Remind Private Plow Drivers that Amber Lights can Only be Used on Private Property

Police agencies would like to clear up a few winter related enforcement questions they are hearing often this year.

When it comes to the use of Amber lights by private plow truck drivers, they are allowed to use them.

However, they are not allowed to use them on the road. They are only for use when on private property or when incidentally entering the road while plowing.

Violations of this law is a 90-day/$100 misdemeanor.

And it is also a 90-day/$100 misdemeanor to deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice, or slush onto a roadway.

By definition the street or highway is the entire width between the boundary lines of every publicly maintained when any part is open to the use of the public for vehicular travel.

It includes the roadway, shoulders, ditch slopes, and sidewalks.