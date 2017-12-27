Former Village Treasurer Takes Plea Deal

A former village treasurer has entered a plea in her embezzlement trial.

Back in June, the MSP says they began investigating allegations of embezzlement by the former Hersey Village Treasurer Angela Clark.

Investigators were told that the misappropriated funds were discovered during a regularly scheduled audit.

Once their investigation was complete, the detectives arrested Clark on the charges of embezzlement by a public official and diversion of public monies.

Now, Clark has plead no contest to the first charge. The second charge was dismissed.

A no contest plea allows Clark to accept punishment for the crimes, but not the guilt.

She will be back in court in February for sentencing.