Plow Truck Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving After Getting Stuck

A plow truck driver was arrested for drunk driving in Leelanau County.

Tuesday around 6:30 in the evening deputies were called to Bodus Road in Centerville Township for the report of a plow truck off the road.

The caller said the driver was intoxicated and acting aggressively.

On arrival deputies located the private plow truck with the driver still in the driver’s seat.

Deputies say the man had been plowing a driveway when he became stuck in the ditch.

Their investigation showed signs of extreme intoxication.

Deputies went to arrest the man for suspicion of drunk driving, but deputies say he refused to cooperate with him.

He was removed from the truck and carried to the patrol vehicle before being taken to the Leelanau County Jail.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated second offense and for resisting and obstructing police.