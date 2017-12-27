STING Arrests Two on Drug Charges in Oscoda County

Two people were arrested for heroin delivery charges in Oscoda County.

It happened on Friday in the Mio area of Oscoda County.

That’s where STING Officers arrested two people at the conclusion of a lengthy investigation into the sale of heroin and morphine.

The two men arrested were: 37-year-old Cory McIntyre from Luzerne was charged with one count of delivery of heroin and as a habitual offender fourth offense.

And Timothy Fuller, a 56-year-old man also from Luzerne, has been charged with delivery of morphine, aiding and abetting the delivery of heroin, and habitual offender fourth offense.

Both men were lodged in the Oscoda County Jail.