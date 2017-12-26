Two Arrested for Stealing from Garfield Township Store
Two people were arrested after troopers say those stole over a thousand dollars worth of items from a Grand Traverse County store.
It happened around 5:30 in the morning on Christmas Eve.
That’s when MSP Troopers were called to the Kohls in Garfield Township for the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
Troopers were told that the two had stolen items from the store.
Police located two people and took them into custody.
A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on charges of first degree retail fraud, larceny from a building, a narcotics related charges.
Troopers say the two stole more than $1500 worth of clothes and merchandise from the store.
There names are being withheld pending arraignment.