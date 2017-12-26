ALERT |Intermittent Signal Outages Due to Weather

Two Arrested for Stealing from Garfield Township Store

POSTED December 26, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Two people were arrested after troopers say those stole over a thousand dollars worth of items from a Grand Traverse County store.

It happened around 5:30 in the morning on Christmas Eve.

That’s when MSP Troopers were called to the Kohls in Garfield Township for the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Troopers were told that the two had stolen items from the store.

Police located two people and took them into custody.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on charges of first degree retail fraud, larceny from a building, a narcotics related charges.

Troopers say the two stole more than $1500 worth of clothes and merchandise from the store.

There names are being withheld pending arraignment.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!