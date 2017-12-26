Extended Deer Hunting Season Planned in Ionia, Montcalm Counties

Hunters will have a chance to head back out to try to bag a deer in early next year.

That’s because the DNR added the additional hunt to help with CWD surveillance.

The hunt will run in Ionia and Montcalm counties.

They will take place from January 4th to 7th and again from January 11th to the 14th.

The hunt will occur on public and private land in the following townships: Easton, Ionia, Keene, Lyons, North Plains, Orleans, Otisco and Ronald in Ionia County, and Bloomer, Bushnell, Crystal, Day, Evergreen and Ferris in Montcalm County.

Deer licenses for DMU 354 or 419 are valid for this additional hunt and all normal rules and regulations for firearm deer hunting still apply.

And baiting is not allowed after January 1st, meaning no bait can be used during this extended season.

As part of the additional hunt, hunters will be required to turn their deer heads in for disease testing.

Hunters should wait for testing results before eating any meat from the animal.

More information can be found here.