Road Closed Christmas Eve into Christmas Day due to Overturned Tanker

On Christmas Eve traffic was backed up around Beitner Road in Grand Traverse County.

That’s because there was an accident involving a tanker truck.

According to Grand Traverse 911 the crash happened around 9:30 Sunday night and involved at least one other vehicle.

There were minor injuries to those involved in the accident.

Blair Township Emergency Services say the tanker had a full load of fuel and it had a few leaks.

The leaks did not catch fire, but it did create a hazmat situation.

The roads were closed until 7am Christmas Day as crews worked to clean the scene.