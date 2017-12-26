ALERT |Intermittent Signal Outages Due to Weather

Man Arrested for Rolling Vehicle, Fleeing from Police

POSTED December 26, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

1226JOB - VideoWexA man is in custody after rolling his vehicle and attempting to run from police.

It happened in Wexford County near M-115 and Boon Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

MSP were called to the area for a single vehicle rollover around midnight.

The car had rolled once and the driver had fled into the woods.

Troopers and deputies searched the area for a short time before locating the driver.

Firefighters told us that the driver, appeared to be intoxicated.

No injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense.

The vehicle suffered minor damage and crews were clear of the scene shortly before 1am.

