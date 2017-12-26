ALERT |Intermittent Signal Outages Due to Weather

Man Charged with Open Murder for Shooting Death in Gladwin County

POSTED December 26, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A man has been charged for the shooting death of another man in Gladwin County.

Deputies were called to Hay Road north of Highwood Road in Gladwin County’s Hay Township around 7:30 Friday night for the report of a shooting.

Deputies were told that at least one gunshot was fired and someone had been shot.

Once on scene deputies found a 21-year-old man who was later identified as a the shooter and another man who was deceased and laying at the end of a driveway.

Deputies investigated and say there was some kind of discrepancy between the two that escalated to the shooting.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Blake Vansnepson.

1226JOF - MugGladThe suspect, 21-year-old Tre Alan Friend from Beaverton was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

