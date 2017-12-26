Intermittent Signal Outages Due to Weather

Due to the extreme winter weather experienced this week, MI News 26 is currently experiencing intermittent issues which may cause us to go off-air to viewers watching via an antenna or one of several local cable systems, including Charter Spectrum.

All antenna sub-channels – including AntennaTV, Laff, Grit, Escape, Buzzr, and Light are also down.

Streaming via our web site and Roku app is still operational, and we are still available on Lighthouse and Acentek cable.

Our sister station MI TV 12 is not affected by this outage.

We are working to correct this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.