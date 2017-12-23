Person Of The Week: Duane Alworden

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man who’s been keeping Wexford County safe for more than a decade.

Duane Alworden is a the Chief of the Haring Township Fire Department and newly appointed 911 Director.

Alworden has been a Wexford County 911 Dispatcher since 2004, and Chief of the Haring Fire Department since 2010.

At the Wexford County Commissioner’s Meeting where he was named 911 Director, Alworden said he believes his knowledge of the inner workings of the department will help lead it into a new era.

He also says he’s eager to move into the position.

That sentiment is shared by his colleagues at neighboring departments and coworkers alike.

For keeping Wexford County safe, Duane Alworden is this week’s Person of the Week.

