Meijer Recalls Products Containing Apples That May Have Listeria

And finally today we have another recall to share with you —

Earlier this week we told you about the Apple Recall from Jack Brown Produce, who were alerted by one the orchards they work with that certain apples could be contaminated with listeria.

Now a company that supplies Meijer brand products with sliced apples says they got some of their apples from Jack Brown Produce, and they were involved in that same recall.

The recall effects three products that Fresh-Pak says could be contaminated with listeria.

All were sold under the Meijer brand name and were sold in stores in six states, including Michigan.

The products are the Michigan Harvest Salad, Sharable Waldorf Salad, and Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter.

All of the products came in plastic containers with printed labels that have a sell-by range from December 17th to December 21st.

Anyone who has the affected product should throw it away or return it for a refund.