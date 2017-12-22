Clare County Sheriff K9 Receives Body Armor

A local police K9 will have a little more protection thanks to a donation.

Clare County Sheriff’s Office K9 Baron received body armor.

The armor is a bullet and stab protective vest and the sheriff’s office received it thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity in Massachusetts and their mission is to provide the vests and other assistance to law enforcement and other agency dogs across the country.

The donation to provide one vest to a K9 is $950. Each vest is valued between $1795 to $2234.

Vested Interest has provided over 2700 vests to K9 units in all fifty states.

You can learn more about Vested Interest by heading to their website, vik9s.org.