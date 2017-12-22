Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Association Donates Much-Needed Items to Families

A local Sheriff’s Association recently donated many items to families in need this holiday season.

The Grand Traverse Deputy Sheriff’s Association is a non-profit organization composed of deputies and detectives from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

This year they reached out to area schools to identify students and families in need this holiday season.

They were able to provide items including winter coats, snow pants, boots, hygiene items, and toys directly to local children from eleven area schools.

They also adopted three families who were in need of assistance that were identified by the school staff.

The funds for this program were obtained through donations, officer’s dues, and fundraisers. Additional donations were from the Meijer store in Acme.