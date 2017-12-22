Roscommon County Deputies Honored for Saving Inmate’s Life

Three members of the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office have been recognized for their life saving efforts.

On Friday Sheriff Stern announced that Corporal Frydrych, Corrections Deputy Grace, and Corrections Deputy Shagena were recently recognized by him in front of the Roscommon County Board of Commissioners.

All three received meritorious conduct medals for their quick action in the Roscommon County Jail saving an inmate’s life.

Their quick intervention successfully ended a suicide attempt by a female inmate who was attempting to asphyxiate herself in her cell with her clothing.