Judge Rules Osceola Township Must Approve Nestle Zoning Permit

A recent ruling says that the permits for a water pumping station in Osceola County must be approved.

Earlier this year Nestle Waters of North America sued after being denied the zoning permit.

Nestle wants to build the booster pumping station near SpringHill Camps.

The pumping station will help increase Nestle’s water withdraw to increase to 400 gallons a minute.

Nestle does say that the booster station would increase the pressure in the pipeline while transporting the additional water.

The issue was held at the circuit court in Mason County where the judge sided with the company saying that Osceola Township must issue the permit for building the station.

While the company will be issued the zoning permit, there is a separate decision pending from Michigan DEQ regarding the increase water output.