Big Rapids Police Searching for Person of Interest

Police in Big Rapids are asking for your help identifying a person of interest.

On Friday the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety released these photos of a suspect.

Authorities don’t say what he’s accused of.

However they do ask for the public’s help to identify the man.

He’s described as white male, approximately six feet tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a green coat with what appears to be American flags on each arm, along with blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call central dispatch at 231.796.4811 and ask to speak with an officer.