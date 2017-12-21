Driver Arrested for Impaired Driving Following Roscommon County Crash

A driver was arrested for impaired driving following a crash in Roscommon County.

That accident happened Wednesday on West Houghton Lake Drive at the intersection of Devonshire Drive in Roscommon County’s Denton Township.

MSP Troopers were dispatched there for the report of a two vehicle crash.

After investigating troopers determined that a 22-year-old man from Houghton Lake was the driver at fault for the crash.

He was arrested for impaired driving and a violation of a restricted license.