Rescue Crews Respond to Grand Traverse County Lake for Reported Cries for Help

Rescue crews were called to a Grand Traverse County lake Wednesday night for the report of someone calling for help.

According to the sheriff’s office – around 10:30 Wednesday night crews responded to Silver Lake in Garfield Township.

They were called by a resident on the lake who said they heard what sounded like a young male yelling for help.

The witness said the screams were coming from the lake area.

The Sheriff’s Office Airboat and Dive Team responded along with Metro Fire.

A helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station also searched the area for any signs of someone in distress.

The sheriff’s office says they found no evidence of anyone on the lake, which was covered with ice.