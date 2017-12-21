Police Say Threatening 911 Call Was Hoax

Multiple police agencies were searching in Manistee County Tuesday night, after dispatch received a threatening 911 call.

The sheriff’s department says the call came in Tuesday night from a man who said he had killed his daughter and was going to shoot police when they arrived.

The man gave an address, but police say they couldn’t quite make out what he said.

They investigated areas based on what they did know from the address they were able to understand and found nothing.

Deputies then determined that the call actually came from a number in Florida.

The number was even used to make a similar fake call to authorities in Florida.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public that they take hoax calls like this very seriously and that they are a crime.