Coast Guard Reminds Public to be Safe on the Ice

The Coast Guard is warning people to be careful on the ice.

Over the next few days rising temperatures and scattered showers are expected in the Great Lakes region.

That can pose a significant risk to ice-related activities as it weakens the ice and can make it look more stable than it really is.

The Coast Guard reminds people to always wear and use the proper safety equipment and to always have a way to communicate with you.

A helpful acronym for what to consider during ice season is: ICE.

I stands for information, check the weather and ice conditions before heading out.

C is for clothing, wear the proper clothing and dress in layers.

And E is equipment. Always have the proper equipment before heading out onto the ice.