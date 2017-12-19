Man Recovering After Falling Through Ice in Lake County

A man is in stable condition after falling through the ice in Lake County.

It happened on Connamara Lake in Yates Township Monday evening around 6:30.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called there for the report a snowmobiler who had broken through the ice.

When they arrived the snowmobile rider, a 62-year-old man, was in the water with the snowmobile fully submerged.

Cold water personnel made it out to the man and found him alert and responsive.

They were able to pull him out and get him to shore where he was taken to the hospital.

He was said to be in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff wants to remind the public that ice conditions in Lake County are not safe for foot or recreational traffic.