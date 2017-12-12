Driver Could Face Drug Charges after Crash in Leelanau County

POSTED December 19, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A driver could be facing drug charges after a crash in Leelanau County.

1219JOE - PhotoLee1That accident happened at approximately 6:30 Monday morning on M-22 near Crain Hill Road.

Emergency personnel were called there for the report of a two vehicle crash.

On scene they found the two vehicles with extensive damage.

1219JOE - PhotoLee2Deputies say a car driven by a 32-year-old woman from Traverse City was southbound on M-22 when a Ford pickup crossed the centerline, causing the crash.

The woman and her 1-year-old son were uninjured.

The driver of the pickup, a 25-year-old man from Traverse City was injured and was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Follow up lead deputies to believe the pickup driver was driving under the influence of drugs.

A search warrant was obtained and blood was taken from the man.

A report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office along with the results from the blood test seeking charges of operating under the influence of drugs.

