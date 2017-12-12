Driver Injured After Crashing into Parked Semi Trailer

A driver was injured after crashing into a parked semi in Isabella County.

The accident happened at approximately 8:30 Monday night near the intersection of Littlefield Road and Weidman Road.

That’s where deputies say 46-year-old Kristopher Antcliff was traveling along Littlefield Road when he failed to stop at the sign at Weidman Road.

He continued onto a private drive for about 100 yards before running into a flatbed trailer that was parked.

Antcliff’s vehicle went under the trailer.

The driver of the semi was in the cab of the truck waiting for the business to open in the morning and was not injured.

Antcliff received multiple injuries to his chest and hip area and was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Deputies say alcohol was a factor in the crash, and that Antcliff was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.